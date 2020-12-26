Bedford flooding: Levels have peaked but leave home advice remains

Watch our report from ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

Flood warnings remain in place in Bedford although the water levels on the River Great Ouse are now though to have peaked.

Bedford Borough Council say they along with Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue and volunteer groups are continuing to monitor the situation.

Flooding in Bedford on Christmas Day Credit: ITV News

People living in 1,300 homes in the the area are still advised to leave if they can and those who have are being urged not to return.

Bedfordshire Fire Service & Rescue Service says telling people to leave their homes on Christmas Day was a terrible message to deliver.

It is of course a dreadful thing when we've faced all these months of difficulty and restriction Paul Fuller, Chief Fire Officer

Fire crews rescued 9 people and 3 dogs in Harrold Credit: Bedfordshire Fire Service

9 people and 3 dogs had to be rescued on Christmas Day morning from a severely flooded property in Harrold

A refuge centre was set up for those leaving their homes Credit: ITV News

An emergency centre at Bedford International Athletic Stadium remains open for people who can't go to friends or family nearby, however organisers say it has only seen limited use.

Floodwaters remain across Bedford Borough so please take care and if you are going out please avoid them, they may be deeper than you think or contain unseen hazards Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford

Flooding at St Ives in Cambridgeshire Credit: Terry Harris

River levels were also high at St Ives in Cambridgeshire as water moved along the River Great Ouse. The Environment Agency's Severe Flood Warning remains in place in Bedford and Northampton.

Details of flood warnings are here

Flooding in the Bedford town centre Credit: ITV News

The Environment Agency is warning people to stay away from flooded rivers as flood water can contain hidden dangers such as lifted manhole covers, sharp objects, sewage and chemicals.