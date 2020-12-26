Great Yarmouth and Northampton secure millions for town centre regeneration
Four areas in the Anglia region are to receive a share of £830 million for what the Government says will transform their high streets into vibrant hubs for future generations.
Great Yarmouth says it plans to use it's £13.7 million to revive the town centre as a vibrant economic, cultural and community hub.
This is great news for our borough and it’s needed more than ever, as we look forward to continuing to invest in the regeneration and recovery of our place into 2021
72 areas across England will get a share of the cash. Those in the Anglia region are:
Great Yarmouth - £13,774,430
Northampton - £8,442,730
March High Street, Fenland - £6,447,129
St Neots - £3,748,815
The Government says the cash will enable the delivery of ambitious regeneration plans, drawn up locally, and fund new projects such as improvements to transport infrastructure, new homes and the transformation of underused spaces.
The role of high street has always evolved. We want to support that change and make sure that they are the beating heart of their local community, with high quality housing and leisure in addition to shops and restaurants
However there's disappointment for Harlow which missed out on funding.
Harlow Council bid for £10.4m to support the Playhouse Quarter and Stone Cross Square projects.
We felt we had a strong enough funding bid and that we had made a strong case for investment in our town. We will continue working to develop and bring forward these plans to regenerate our town centre