Great Yarmouth and Northampton secure millions for town centre regeneration

Four areas in the Anglia region are to receive a share of £830 million for what the Government says will transform their high streets into vibrant hubs for future generations.

Great Yarmouth says it plans to use it's £13.7 million to revive the town centre as a vibrant economic, cultural and community hub.

This is great news for our borough and it’s needed more than ever, as we look forward to continuing to invest in the regeneration and recovery of our place into 2021 Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, Great Yarmouth Borough Council

72 areas across England will get a share of the cash. Those in the Anglia region are:

Great Yarmouth - £13,774,430

Northampton - £8,442,730

March High Street, Fenland - £6,447,129

St Neots - £3,748,815

The Government says the cash will enable the delivery of ambitious regeneration plans, drawn up locally, and fund new projects such as improvements to transport infrastructure, new homes and the transformation of underused spaces.

The role of high street has always evolved. We want to support that change and make sure that they are the beating heart of their local community, with high quality housing and leisure in addition to shops and restaurants Robert Jenrick MP, Communities Secretary

However there's disappointment for Harlow which missed out on funding.

Harlow Council bid for £10.4m to support the Playhouse Quarter and Stone Cross Square projects.