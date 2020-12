The A14 will be closed over the Orwell Bridge from 8pm tonight.

Highways England says it's shutting the road for safety reasons due to high winds expected from Storm Bella.

Officials says they will continue to monitor wind speeds closely before making a decision about when to reopen the bridge.

They hope it will be open before 6am tomorrow morning (Sunday 27th)

When the Orwell Bridge is closed, the diversion route is via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.