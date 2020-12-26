The Covid tiers in the Anglia region and what you can and can't do in each tier

Sweeping new restrictions have been brought in to curb increasing numbers of coronavirus cases across the East of England.

Most of the Anglia region is in now in the highest level of coronavirus restrictions with all of Essex, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk entering Tier 4 on Boxing Day along with Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Peterborough and Milton Keynes.

Northamptonshire entered Tier 3 on Boxing Day along with Lincolnshire and Leicestershire. Rutland remains in Tier 2.

Tier 4 restrictions are similar to the November lockdown when non-essential shops and business were forced to close.

The areas in the Anglia region which are in Tier 4 from Saturday 26 December 2020

TIER 4 - Stay Home

No household mixing aside from support bubbles and two people meeting outdoors in public outdoor spaces.

Everyone should work from home unless they are unable to

Non-essential shops are closed except for click and collect and delivery

Bars, pubs and restaurants are closed except for take-away, drive through or delivery

Indoor leisure and entertainment is closed. Some outdoor attractions may open

Hotels, hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons are closed

No overnight stays are allowed except for limited exceptions

Places of worship can open for private prayer and communal worship but with no interactions

You can travel for only limited reasons like work, education or health. Travel should be local and kept to a minimum. You should not leave the Tier 4 area or stay overnight away from home. No travel aboard.

The areas of the Anglia region which are in Tier 3 from Saturday 26 December 2020

TIER 3 - Very High

You cannot meet socially indoors or outdoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants must close unless they have a takeaway service and all indoor hospitality venues must also close.

Spectators no longer allowed at sports matches which will continue to be staged behind closed doors.

Shops, gyms and personal care services, like hairdressers, can all open with restrictions

Communal worship, weddings and outdoor grassroots sports is permitted.

The rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces like parks, beaches or public gardens.

The areas of the Anglia region in Tier 2 restrictions from Saturday 26 December 2020

TIER 2 - High

In tier two you cannot socialise indoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble - but the rule of six applies outdoors.

Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants, and hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with a substantial meal.

Public events can still take place at this level - but the numbers outdoors will be restricted to 2,000 people. Like the medium tier, indoor performances will be restricted to 1,000 spectators.

Shops, gyms and personal care services, like hairdressers, can all open

Communal worship, weddings and outdoor grassroots sports is permitted.

The rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces like parks, beaches or public gardens.

TIER 1 - Medium

In the lowest level of restrictions, the rule of six will apply indoors and outdoors.

Pubs, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues must close at 11pm - but last orders in pubs is at 10pm.

Spectators will be able to attend sports events and live performances but capacities will be capped at 4,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

Shops, gyms and personal care services, like hairdressers, can all open

Communal worship, weddings and outdoor grassroots sports is permitted.

The rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces like parks, beaches or public gardens.

IN ALL TIERS

Nurseries, schools, colleges are open in term time