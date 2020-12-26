Tributes paid to former Northampton MP Brian Binley who has died at 78
Former Northampton South MP Brian Binley has died at the age of 78.
In a statement the Northampton Conservative Association said he will be missed greatly.
Brian Binley was elected in 2005, and again in 2010, but retired in 2015.
The current MP for Northampton South, Andrew Lewer, described him as a tremendous politician.
Watch our report from Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson on his retirement in 2015
Tributes have been paid to Mr Binley
He was a huge supporter of Northampton and worked hard for the town. He will be greatly missed as a great colleague and friend
I have lost a dear friend. Brian Binley was a tremendous politician and I will miss him. My sincere condolences to Matt and James
My sincere condolences and prayers go out to Brian Binley's family. Brian served as the MP for Northampton South for many years and continued to play a key part in the Northampton South Conservative Association