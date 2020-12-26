Tributes paid to former Northampton MP Brian Binley who has died at 78

Former Northampton South MP Brian Binley has died at the age of 78.

In a statement the Northampton Conservative Association said he will be missed greatly.

Brian Binley was elected in 2005, and again in 2010, but retired in 2015.

The current MP for Northampton South, Andrew Lewer, described him as a tremendous politician.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Binley

He was a huge supporter of Northampton and worked hard for the town. He will be greatly missed as a great colleague and friend Andrea Leadsom MP, Northamptonshire South

I have lost a dear friend. Brian Binley was a tremendous politician and I will miss him. My sincere condolences to Matt and James Andrew Lewer MP, Northampton South