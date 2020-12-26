What a difference a year makes: No Boxing Day dip in Cromer

It's a contrast which sums up 2020

Exactly a year ago today 800 people joined in Cromer's Boxing Day dip, the annual tradition which raises thousands of pounds.

However today, at the same time in the morning, with the tide out and perfect conditions for the event, the beach was empty.

Organisers had called it off months in advance, concious of social distancing and the thousands which normally pack the promenade to watch the spectacle.

People’s safety is paramount and whilst we may have been able to create a covid secure environment on the beach for the dippers, we could not do the same for the thousands of onlookers that give so generously to our charities each year North Norfolk Beach Runners

Boxing Day in Cromer 2019 & 2020 Credit: ITV Anglia

It's the first time in the events 30 year history it has had to be called off.

The North Norfolk Beach Runners, which organises the dip, says all being well it will be back next year.