Chris Sutton announces the death of his father from dementia

Former Norwich City footballer Chris Sutton, who now lives with his family in north Norfolk has announced that his father Mike has died after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Mike also played for the Canaries and in a tweet Chris says his father passed away on Boxing Day.

Chris opened up about Mike's battle with dementia last month as part of a campaign for football bosses to do more to support those affected by the disease.

At the time he told ITV Anglia that over the past 10 years Mike's condition has continued to decline and Chris said it had been soul-destroying to watch.

As is the case with many other footballers, specialists believe Mike's demential could be linked to repeated heading of the ball.

And Mike's story is far from unique, In November last year, the Canaries said goodbye to one of their greatest leaders, Duncan Forbes, who died 12 years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's.