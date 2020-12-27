Clear up underway in Bedford and Northampton following flooding

Watch our report from Stuart Leithes

The clear up operation is underway in Bedford and Northampton following major flooding over Christmas.

Hundreds of people had their Christmas Day ruined after being told to leave their homes as the River Great Ouse burst its banks.

On The Embankment in Bedford there are now signs that the flood water has stared to recede.

A number of homes were flooded as the water rose on Christmas Day and Boxing Day .

In the end it looks like about 60 homes had water ingress into them, I think a lot of people went to stay with families as Covid restrictions were lifted Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford

Gurwinder Singh Bassi from the Khalsa Aid charity Credit: ITV Anglia

The Khalsa Aid charity, which earlier this week provided food to lorry drivers stuck in Kent, helped people affected by the flood waters .

We were providing sandbags mainly, we did offer food parcels, but there was plenty of food at the Bedford Athletic Stadium Gurwinder Singh Bassi, Khalsa Aid

Flood waters have started to go down in Bedford Credit: ITV Anglia

Around 60mm to 65mm if rain fell in just two days causing extensive flooding.

1,000 caravans had to be evacuated at Billing Aquadrome holiday park near Northampton

Flooding at Billing Aquadrome holiday park Credit: Terry Harris

At St Ives in Cambridgeshire the River Great Ouse overflowed.

The Environment Agency says in Bedford flood defences protected thousands of homes.

It's no consolation for those affected, and my heart goes out to them, but it has been a lot less severe than it could have been without the defences put in place 20 years ago Andrew Raine, Environment Agency

Only when the flooding has gone down will the full extent of any damage caused by the surging water become clear.