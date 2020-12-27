The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the risk of snow and ice in parts of the Anglia region on Holiday Monday

The Met Office says rain may turn to snow, which along with widespread ice, will lead to the potential for some disruption to travel and utilities.

It is the west and south western areas of the Anglia region covered by the weather warning - Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire and south west Cambridgeshire.

Weather warning in force from midnight to 6pm on Monday 28 December 2020

What to expect

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

The area covered by the Met Office yellow warning for the risk of snow and ice on Monday 28 December 2020 Credit: Met Office

The Met Office says

"An area of rain is likely to move south through Sunday night and Monday across parts of England and Wales. There is the potential for this to turn to snow for a time.

There is a lot of uncertainty in where snow develops with some areas seeing little or no accumulations. However, there is a very low likelihood of 1-3 cm, and locally 5-10 cm falling in a few places, particularly over higher ground of Wales above 200 metres. Met Office Yellow Weather Warning

"As well as snow, widespread ice may also be an issue, especially where treatment has been washed off road surfaces."