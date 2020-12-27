Woman involved in accident with bus has died in hospital

A pedestrian who suffered serious injuries when she was involved in a collision involving a double decker bus in Norwich has died in hospital.

It happened just after 2 o'clock on Monday 14th December on Red Lion Street in the city.

Norfolk Police have confirmed the woman, who was in her 80's, has died as a result of her injuries at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Officers would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and didn’t speak to police at the scene.