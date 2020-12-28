Concerns for teenager who went missing on Christmas Day

Police say they're becoming increasingly concerned for a teenage girl who went missing from Peterborough on Christmas Day.

Oliwia Siwak, who is 15, was last seen on CCTV on Boxing Day in the Welland Road area of the city.

She was reported missing from her home in Gunthorpe on Christmas Day.

Oliwia Siwak was last seen on CCTV on Boxing Day Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Officers are carrying our searches in the Peterborough area.

She's just under 5 feet tall and was wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey fleece.