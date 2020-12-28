There were nearly 40,000 positive tests for Covid-19 in the Anglia region in the week to Christmas Eve which was 10,000 more than the week before.

The regional infection rate is now 535 cases per 100,000 people compared to 398 in the previous seven days. At the start of the second lockdown at the start of November, there were 120 cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region.

The highest rate is in Essex with 926 cases per 100,000 and some districts in the county have the highest infection rates in England with 1,387 cases per 100,000 in Brentwood, 1,382 in Epping Forest and 1,303 in Thurrock.

The rate of increase of new cases has slowed in recent days but the weekly rise was still up 35%.

There are early signs that the weekly total of cases are falling in Basildon and Peterborough.

You can find the latest infection rate for each district in the Anglia region below

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each county in the Anglia region Credit: Data from Public Health England

The number of patients being treated with coronavirus in hospitals in the East of England has also increased - up by 24% in a week.

There were 2,186 people in hospital with Covid in the area on Christmas Eve, about 500 more than at the peak of the first wave in April.

So far in December, the NHS has reported that 902 patients with coronavirus have died in hospitals in the Anglia region.

In November there were 632 hospital deaths and 197 in October.

In all setting across the Anglia region, including hospitals, care homes, hospices and the community there have been 8,182 deaths attributed to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

39,067 Positive coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 24 December

29,034 Positive coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 17 December

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 24 December

Bedfordshire - 3,634 cases - up 33% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 2,305 cases - up 15%

Essex - 17,104 cases - up 28%

Hertfordshire - 7,127 cases - up 56%

Milton Keynes - 2,239 cases - up 43%

Norfolk - 2,485 cases - up 50%

Northamptonshire - 2,272 cases - up 38%

Rutland - 68 cases - up 58%

Suffolk - 1,833 cases - up 27%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

The number of positive test of coronavirus almost doubled in the Anglia region in the week before Christmas Credit: Data from Public Health England

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Thursday 24 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Monday 28 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (25-28 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in England is in Brentwood in Essex with 1,386.6 cases per 100,000. Rutland is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 170.3 cases per 100,000.

Most of the Anglia region has been under a Tier 4 lockdown since Boxing Day with Northamptonshire in Tier 3 and Rutland in Tier 2 Credit: PA

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Thursday 24 December (with the previous week in brackets)

Brentwood - 1386.6 (1001.0) - up 39%

Epping Forest - 1382.0 (1088.9) - up 27%

Thurrock - 1302.6 (1204.0) - up 8%

Castle Point - 1182.8 (899.6) - up 31%

Southend - 1068.1 (791.3) - up 35%

Broxbourne - 1062.9 (809.0) - up 31%

Rochford - 1051.9 (946.6) - up 11%

Basildon - 1048.1 (1067.3) - down 2%

Harlow - 1008.4 (657.0) - up 53%

Chelmsford - 851.5 (604.3) - up 41%

Hertsmere - 848.3 (532.8) - up 59%

Braintree - 844.7 (597.0) - up 41%

Milton Keynes - 830.9 (581.5) - up 43%

Maldon - 739.3 (466.7) - up 58%

Three Rivers - 722.2 (465.1) - up 55%

Watford - 721.7 (480.4) - up 50%

Bedford - 627.8 (377.4) - up 66%

Uttlesford - 570.7 (316.6) - up 80%

East Hertfordshire - 552.3 (309.9) - up 78%

Luton - 531.8 (469.8) - up 13%

St Albans - 522.7 (327.4) - up 60%

Dacorum - 499.5 (293.4) - up 70%

Central Bedfordshire - 489.5 (372.1) - up 32%

Welwyn Hatfield - 481.1 (260.9) - up 84%

Stevenage - 473.6 (329.0) - up 44%

Colchester - 407.8 (256.3) - up 59%

Peterborough - 390.6 (398.0) - down 2%

Tendring - 380.7 (227.9) - up 67%

Northampton - 376.2 (281.4) - up 34%

South Northamptonshire - 364.1 (258.2) - up 41%

Babergh - 362.9 (240.1) - up 51%

North Hertfordshire - 335.4 (238.1) - up 41%

Norwich - 321.5 (207.0) - up 55%

Wellingborough - 308.6 (248.4) - up 24%

Broadland - 302.8 (211.8) - up 43%

Ipswich - 298.7 (248.3) - up 20%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 284.7 (212.0) - up 34%

Cambridge - 270.0 (196.3) - up 38%

South Norfolk - 267.6 (154.0) - up 74%

Daventry - 261.8 (171.0) - up 53%

Breckland - 252.2 (152.9) - up 65%

South Cambridgeshire - 248.3 (216.9) - up 14%

West Suffolk - 246.9 (181.5) - up 36%

North Norfolk - 238.5 (126.9) - up 88%

Kettering - 233.8 (158.2) - up 48%

East Northamptonshire - 232.7 (164.0) - up 42%

East Cambridgeshire - 230.4 (145.8) - up 58%

Gt Yarmouth - 227.5 (200.3) - up 14%

Corby - 213.2 (150.9) - up 41%

Huntingdonshire - 207.9 (152.8) - up 36%

Fenland - 202.3 (196.4) - up 3%

Mid Suffolk - 187.7 (180.0) - up 4%

East Suffolk - 181.6 (149.5) - up 21%

Rutland - 170.3 (107.7) - up 58%

For the purposes of this article, the Anglia region is defined as the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes