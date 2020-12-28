Marathon-a-day man battles on through floods

A man who is running a marathon every single day in December is determined that the weather won't stop him.

Ben Blowes from Suffolk battled through the flood water yesterday on marathon number 27.

He's raising money for the Cambridge Charity Tom's Trust which supports children with brain tumours and their families.

Ben hopes to run all 31 marathons in under 4 hours, he will notch up more than 800 miles and if he completes the challenge it will be a new unofficial world record.