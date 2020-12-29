2020: The year of Captain Sir Tom Moore

In a year where our lives changed beyond recognition, it was a relief to have a reassuring presence from a man who'd been through crisis before.

When ITV Anglia first met Captain Sir Tom Moore, he said to us, "one little soul like me isn't going to make much difference".

How wrong he was.

Captain Sir Tom was able to give us all a bit of perspective and hope during such a troubling time.

Even though he was in pain with his hip, he carried on walking every day in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

He inspired millions to donate to NHS charities and take on their own fundraising challenges.

Captain Sir Tom Moore was one of the highlights of 2020. Credit: PA

He quickly became a national hero and soon went on to break two world records, get a number one single and, a personal highlight for him, get knighted by Her Majesty The Queen.

An autobiography was released, a charitable foundation set up, and a film of his life is now in the making.

An extraordinary year for a veteran who only set out to raise a thousand pounds for the doctors and nurses working on the frontline.