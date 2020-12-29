Testing in school won't be ready before new term, Harlow head says

Watch an extended interview with Vic Goddard, headteacher at Passmores Academy

The headteacher of a school in Harlow has said it will be impossible to have mass testing ready by the start of term.

It comes after the government said that the armed forces will support the mass Covid testing of school students in England next month.

Vic Goddard runs Passmore's Academy and told ITV Anglia the logistics of getting testing set up is too much to ask.

"The biggest challenge we've got is that this is about logistics for schools," he said.

"There is no philosophical divide between the government's wish to have testing in schools and children in schools.

"We want children in schools and we want testing to happen. Unfortunately, the timing means it's impossible to have ready by January 4.

Army mobile testing unit Credit: Ministry of Defence

Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow has said he hopes support available from the military will be significant.

He added: "I'd like to see teachers and support staff made a priority for vaccinations so they won't have to go home for Covid-related reasons.

"They'll feel much more safe and secure working at school."