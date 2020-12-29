Volunteers and emergency services visit flood affected homes in Bedford

Hundreds of people in Bedfordshire had their Christmas Day ruined when they were told to leave their homes ahead of flooding caused by Storm Bella.

Bedford Borough Council says around 1,300 households were visited by its officers and emergency services ahead of the floodwater's arrival, to alert communities to the dangers of the imminent floods.

Coronavirus restrcitions were lifted for those affected by the high level alert warnings, meaning if they had to leave their home, they could go and stay with family or friends.

Flooding in Bedford on Christmas Day. Credit: ITV News

And, the warnings were right, excess rainfall during Storm Bella did cause the River Great Ouse to burst its banks, causing major flooding.

Early estimates suggest that around 40 properties in the Bedford Borough were impacted with floodwater coming into their homes.

Now returning to their properties, the clear up operation is underway.

We have seen incredible comradeship shown by organisations, volunteers and communities across the Borough and I am hugely grateful to everyone for the support shown in recent days. Dave Hodgson, Bedford Mayor

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said, “Early estimates have suggested that around 40 properties in the Borough saw floodwater come in. Working with volunteers and our partners including emergency services we will be visiting the homes and communities impacted by this serious incident to provide information and support with the recovery."

With a number of the flood warnings and road closures now lifted, Council officers, emergency servies and volunteers are visiting households in affected communities to gather information on the impacts of the flooding.

They will also be providing information to families affected on how to recover from a flood.

This advice includes what to do with belongings that are flood damaged and contaminated.

Watch our report from Stuart Leithes

It is advised, for ‘household items’ damaged or contaminated by water, that you check with your insurance company first to ensure removing items will not affect any claim you may make.

Where items are to be removed, place them into/next to the black bin on your next bin day.

Householders that were flooded are asked to get in touch with Bedford Borough Council via email at floodrisk@bedford.gov.uk so their property can be added to the database of properties at risk, so agencies can provide appropriate support into the future.