A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 80s was found dead at a property near Colchester.

Police were called shortly after 1pm on Tuesday December 29 to the address on Halstead Road in the village of Aldham, following reports that a man had been found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from Essex Police are appealing for witnesses that were in the area at around 3pm on Monday December 28 who may have witnessed anything suspicious.

They are also looking to hear from anyone in the local area with doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Essex Police major crime team on 101 quoting incident 512 of December 29 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.