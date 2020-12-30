Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

A man who's been running a marathon every single day of December for charity is continuing the final two on crutches after hurting his leg.

Ben Blowes from Gazeley near Newmarket says although every step is painful - he's determined to finish.

31 marathons in the 31 days of December was always going to be tough going but if anyone was going to do it then Ben Blowes would. After all he'd already completed the London Marathon with a tumble dryer on his back.

As of the final two days of the mammoth challenge Ben is on crutches after hurting his left leg and having to go to hospital.

He told ITV News Anglia: "Had an x-ray - wasn't sure if I had a fracture or not but thankfully it wasn't broken just ligament damage and inflammation of the shin."

I think if this had happened maybe day 15 I may have thought otherwise about continuing but as it happened yesterday on day 29 with two days left I thought you know what I'm going to get this finished. I've started it - I'm going to get it finished. Ben Blowes

Ben's friend Ali was with him when it happened and finished yesterday's marathon for him.Ben is taking on the 812.2 mile feat to raise money for the Cambridge children's charity Tom's Trust. The plan is for Ben to complete his 31st and last marathon on New Year's Eve starting from the children's hospital at Addenbrooke's in Cambridge at four thirty in the morning.

The aim to hobble home nine hours later. Mission accomplished and more than £125,000 raised.