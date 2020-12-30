Stallholders in Cambridge have criticised a decision to close the market from the beginning of January to help slow the spread of coronavirus.They say shoppers are safer outdoors, and that many stallholders have now been left with excess food stock which will perish.

Cambridge City Council says the temporary closure is designed to stop people travelling to the centre of Cambridge. It says it will work with market traders to offer support and it hopes to re-open it as soon as it's safe to do so.

The city council says it took the decision to close the market, in discussion with public health partners, to avoid attracting people to the city centre.

The council says that in spite of the Tier 4 'stay at home' regulations, large crowds of people were seen gathering in and around the market square earlier in the week and also congregating in nearby areas such as King’s Parade.

Cllr Rosy Moore said: “We haven’t taken this decision lightly but it is clear that we have a rapidly rising rate of coronavirus cases in Cambridge, especially in working-age adults and children, and we need people to act now to keep themselves and keep their loved ones safe.

We strongly encourage people to shop locally wherever they can and visit the city centre only if they need to. Cllr Rosy Moore, Cambridge City Council

Cllr Moore added: “Tier 4 includes a stay at home order but what we are seeing in the city centre is a lot of people coming out not just for essential shopping, but to visit the city, buy takeaway food, and mingle in crowded spaces.