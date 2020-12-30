Start of new school term delayed because of rising coronavirus cases

High schools and colleges are to stay closed for two more weeks after the Christmas holiday to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The start of term for most students will now start on 18 January but pupils in exam years will start on 11 January.

Primary schools in parts of Essex and Hertfordshire along with Milton Keynes where the infection rates remain high will also stay closed for longer although the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said most primary schools would re-open on 4 January.

Schools will remain open for vulnerable children and children of key workers.

The areas in the Anglia region where primary schools will delay the start of the school spring term are:

Essex - Brentwood, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Basildon, Rochford, Harlow, Chelmsford, Braintree, Maldon, Southend and Thurrock

Hertfordshire - Watford, Broxbourne, Hertsmere and Three Rivers

Milton Keynes

Parts of London, Kent and East Sussex will also see primary schools remaining closed after the Christmas break.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says the start of the spring term will be delayed for secondary school pupils

Mr Williamson told the Commons the Government must make an "immediate adjustment" to its plans to reopen all schools in January.

In a statement, he said: "We must always act swiftly when circumstances change. The evidence about the new Covid variant and rising infection rates have required some immediate adjustment to our plans for the new term."

He added: "The latest study we have from Public Health England is that Covid infections among children are triggered by changes in the community rate. The study also says that the wider impact of school closures on children's development would be significant.

"I'm quite clear that we must continue to do all we can to keep children in school."

Shadow minister for schools Wes Streeting tweeted: "The first thing thatparents will be doing following this statement is looking online to see if theirschools are open.

"The list isn't yet online. For crying out loud."

Gavin Williamson said that testing will begin "in earnest" in January, with those in exam years at the head of the queue.

He told MPs: "All pupils in exam years are to return during the week beginning 11 January with all secondary school and college students returning full time on 18 January.

"During the first week of term on or after 4 January, secondary schools and colleges will prepare to test as many staff and students as possible and will only be open to vulnerable children and children of key workers.

"The 1,500 military personnel committed to supporting schools and colleges will remain on task providing virtual training and advice on establishing the testing process with teams on standby to provide in-person support if required by schools.

"Testing will then begin the following week in earnest with those who are in exam years at the head of the queue.

"This is in preparation for the full return of all pupils in all year groups on 18 January in most areas."

Wednesday's change of plan comes after warnings from experts suggesting a delayed return might be necessary as hospitals struggle with more Covid-19 patients than in the peak of the first wave.

A YouGov poll conducted overnight suggested that 43% of 7,999 British adults surveyed would "strongly support" keeping schools in England closed for two further weeks after the Christmas break.

Just 9% "strongly oppose" and 10% "somewhat oppose" keeping school gates shut, YouGov said.