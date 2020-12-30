Two more cases of bird flu in Norfolk

Two more cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Norfolk.

The latest outbreaks were confirmed on 28 December near Watton and Attleborough in non-poultry birds and rearing ducks.

All the birds on the infected premises have been humanely culled. Protection and surveillance zones have been declared around the premises.

It follows multiple outbreaks in the county earlier this month.

On December 5, it was announced that 30,000 Christmas turkeys would be slaughtered after an outbreak at a farm near Attleborough, which is an area with many poultry farms.

Another case of bird flu was confirmed at a farm near King's Lynn on December 7.The chief veterinary officers for England, Scotland and Wales agreed that bird keepers must keep their flocks indoors and follow biosecurity measures as of December 14.