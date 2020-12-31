Covid: Zoos decide to shut temporarily despite Tier 4 exemption

Africa Alive in Suffolk and Banham Zoo in Norfolk have announced they will both shut from the end of the Thursday amid rising coronavirus rates.

Colchester Zoo has already closed for the same reason.

All three zoos are allowed to stay open under Tier 4 rules. However, they've said the closures are necessary in order to keep the public safe.

Africa Alive and Banham Zoo initially re-opened on December 27 after the government permitted outdoor attractions, including zoos, to remain open in Tier 4 areas.

Banham Zoo, Norfolk Credit: ITV Anglia

The Zoological Society of East Anglia runs both zoos. Claudia Roberts, the charity's Joint Managing Director said the decision to close temporarily was a difficult one to make.

“The numbers of Covid-19 infections have been rising daily and with the concern about the spread of the new variant I believe it is necessary, even though a national lockdown has not been announced, to close both zoos until further notice to help control the pandemic," she said.

"We will review this over the coming weeks and will update all our supporters as soon as we believe it is safe to reverse our decision.”

On December 29, Colchester Zoo announced they were making the same move.

The zoo's Managing Director, Dr DA Tropeano, said: "This will not help us financially but this is, I believe, the right decision at least for now, until we see the level of infection lower, so we will review our position from time to time.

Colchester Zoo Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I know many of you have been so kind and generous in the past, we hope you will continue to help us in any way you can so we can keep the Zoo going and survive."

The Zoological Society of East Anglia has said Africa Alive and Banham Zoos need a minimum of £25,000 per week to make up for a future loss in income. It's asking for donations to its #WildAboutSurvival appeal.

Colchester Zoo is also appealing for financial support as a result of a pandemic.