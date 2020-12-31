2020 - a year to remember that we'll never forget. From lockdown, to easing, to locking down again, we've all been through a tough year. We've been speaking to some of those who've been on the front-line throughout the year, battling to save lives, get kids back to school, and keep the region safe.

Educator Geoff Barton

When the country went into lockdown in March, nobody could have predicted that schools would remain closed for most children until September. What followed was 7 months of remote learning, confusion over exams but ultimately the reopening of schools.

Geoff Barton is the leader of the association of school and college leaders. He's was heavily involved with the reopening of schools across our region, and he reflected on his 2020 from his home in Suffolk.

GP Dr Shabina Qayyum

GPs played a big part in the early months of the pandemic - providing remote appointments, ensuring prescriptions were being administered, and giving support to those who were most vulnerable and therefore had to go into shielding.

Dr Shabina Qayyum is a GP and Labour councillor in Peterborough. In her work she's been hands on with those dealing with Covid-19, while also trying to fulfil her role as a general practitioner too. We spoke to her as she reflected on her 2020.

Northamptonshire Director of Public Health, Lucy Wightman

In our region, Northamptonshire has rarely been out of the woods during this pandemic. It has regularly topped infection rates, and was at one stage on the government's watchlist - meaning it could have gone into the highest restrictions, but the county avoided that.

Lucy Wightman is the Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council. She's been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus in the county. We spoke to her as she reflected on her 2020.

Trainee Doctor Fola Opatola

Those on the front line in hospitals have witnessed first hand the devastation that Covid-19 has caused. In the early months of the outbreak, doctors, nurses and hospital staff battled to save lives, to obtain vital PPE and to stem the tide on the first wave.

Fola Opatola is a trainee doctor from Norfolk and spent most of the year working in the A and E department at the James Paget in Gorleston. He's had to learn on the job during the most challenging year the NHS has faced in its history. Fola has been reflecting on his 2020 from his home in Norwich.

University of Bedfordshire Professor Gurch Randhawa

As the full impact of the outbreak took hold in April and May, it became clear that those from an ethnic minority background were disproportionately affected by Covid-19, and the number of people from diverse backgrounds who were either getting very ill or dying was much higher than those of other backgrounds.

Professor Gurch Randhawa is director of the Institute for Health Research at the University of Bedfordshire. He spoke to us regularly throughout the year about the disproportionate way coronavirus affects people from diverse backgrounds. We caught up with him to reflect on his 2020.