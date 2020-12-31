The NHS has announced that 81 patients have died with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region which is the highest figure reported in a single day for eight months.

More than 100 patients lost their lives on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Hospitals in the Anglia region have reported 1,087 patients have died in December either with a positive test for Covid-19 or with the illness noted on their death certificate.

There were 633 deaths in November, 197 in October and 25 in September.

Overall during the pandemic 8,439 people have lost their lives with coronavirus in the Anglia region in all settings including care homes, hospitals and at home.

The 81 deaths reported by the NHS on New Year's Eve will have occurred over several of the previous day as there are delays collecting the figures.

The highest number of patients dying in a single day in the region was 120 on 8 April. The highest number in a single day so far in December is 66.

Basildon Hospital in Essex has seen 109 coronavirus patients losing their lives this month and there have been 107 deaths at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which runs the hospitals in Colchester and Ipswich.

The number of people dying with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from the NHS, Care Quality Commission and the Office of National Statistics

Milton Keynes University Hospital is currently treating 200 patients, which is more than double the number at the peak in April.

Staff at the hospital are urging members of the public to stay safe and stay at home on New Year’s Eve to minimise the demands on the hospital as the number of Covid-19 infections continues to rise.

The message is clear and simple: please stay at home this evening. Many might be tempted to celebrate the New Year by going out, but we are calling on the community to minimise the risks to themselves and to others by staying at home. Joe Harrison, Chief Executive, Milton Keynes Hospital

The hospital says the NHS 111 number is available 24/7 for urgent medical advice and the on-site Urgent Care Centre is also open and available to treat illness and minor injuries.

Across the NHS East of England region, which includes Milton Keynes, there are nearly 3,000 patients being treated for coronavirus. That is 1,200 more than at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in April.