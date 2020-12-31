Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with a murder in an Essex village. They have told the public not to approach him.

They also want to trace the missing car of the murder victim, 83-year-old Don Ralph.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

The man officers want to question is 28-year-old Leighton Snook who has links across Essex but particularly in Colchester. He also has connections to Hastings, Suffolk, Hartlepool and County Durham.

Mr Ralph was found dead at his home in Aldham near Colchester on Tuesday 29 December.

83-year-old Don Ralph was found dead at his home near Colchester on Tuesday Credit: Essex Police

In a statement police is Essex said: "We are progressing our enquiries and from the information we believe this was a targeted attack."

The 16-year-old boy from Leicester was arrested in Colchester on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said:“We urgently need to speak to Leighton Snook in connection with the murder of Donald Ralph.

“I would strongly urge him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police.

Police in Essex are trying to trace Leighton Snook, 28, in connection with a murder investigation Credit: Essex Police

I ask members of the public not to approach him but to call police immediately. Anybody who is found to be assisting those involved in Mr Ralph’s murder in any way will be subject of a thorough investigation and could find themselves prosecuted for assisting an offender. Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, Essex Police

Police said they are also looking for Mr Ralph’s car, a blue Volvo V50 registration plate HD08 YFV, which is missing from his house.

Police enquiries show it was driven to Hastings on the morning of Tuesday 29 December.

Police are trying to find the car of the murder victim, a blue Volvo V50 last seen in Hastings Credit: Essex Police

In a tribute the niece of Don Ralph, Tina said: “Don was a very young at heart, fit 83-year-old, with boundless energy, enthusiasm and enjoyment of life.

“He was a man who loved all things countryside, particularly fishing and the Norfolk Broads, as well as being an avid bird lover.

“He loved horse racing and spent many a happy Saturday having a little flutter.

DCI Egerton said: “I’d like to thank members of the public who have helped with our investigation so far so that we can get the answers Mr Ralph’s family desperately need.”