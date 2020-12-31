Nearly 3,000 people are being treated for Covid in hospitals in the Anglia region with 39,000 positive tests confirmed in the week to Boxing Day.

The number of hospital patients is more than 1,200 higher than the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in April.

Although there were 39,316 new confirmed case of coronavirus in the Anglia region in the week to 26 December - an increase of 19% on the previous week - there are early signs that rate of increase is slowing.

The regional infection rate is 539 cases per 100,000 people in the population. The highest rates are still in Essex with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 in Epping Forest, Brentwood, Thurrock, Castle Point and Basildon.

However there are signs the weekly case numbers are beginning to fall in some areas like Rochford, Basildon, Southend, Thurrock, Fenland, Peterborough and Wellingborough although the figures may have been affected by a dip in reporting over Christmas.

You can find the latest infection rate for each district in the Anglia region below

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 26 December Credit: Data from Public Health England

The number of patients being treated with coronavirus in hospitals in the East of England has also increased - up by 33% in a week.

There were 2,922 people in hospital with Covid in the area on Tuesday 29 December, 1,234 more than at the peak of the first wave in April.

So far in December, the NHS has reported that 1,007 patients with coronavirus have died in hospitals in the Anglia region.

In November there were 633 hospital deaths and 197 in October.

In all setting across the Anglia region, including hospitals, care homes, hospices and the community there have been 8,359 deaths attributed to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

The number of coronavirus cases per head of population in the Anglia region is higher than the infection rate across England and more than four times higher than it was at the start of the second national lockdown in November.

In the week to Boxing Day, England as a whole saw 397 positive tests for Covid-19 per 100,000 people.

538.7 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week ending 26 December

453.0 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week ending 19 December

120.8 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region at the start of the November lockdown

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 26 December

Bedfordshire - 3,581 cases - up 16% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 2,452 cases - up 20%

Essex - 16,500 cases - up 7%

Hertfordshire - 7,755 cases - up 45%

Milton Keynes - 2,189 cases - up 17%

Norfolk - 2,534 cases - up 32%

Northamptonshire - 2,321 cases - up 30%

Rutland - 75 cases - up 83%

Suffolk - 1,909 cases - up 25%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

The number of coronavirus deaths in each county in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from NHS, Care Quality Commission and the Office of National Statistics

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 26 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday 30 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (27-30 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in England is in Epping Forest in Essex with 1,321.3 cases per 100,000. Rutland is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 187.8 cases per 100,000.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Saturday 26 December (with the previous week in brackets)Epping Forest - 1321.3 (1211.9) - up 9% Brentwood - 1288.0 (1238.6) - up 4% Thurrock - 1245.8 (1305.5) - down 5% Broxbourne - 1116.4 (857.3) - up 30% Castle Point - 1110.9 (1104.3) - up 1% Basildon - 1006.9 (1148.0) - down 12% Harlow - 993.5 (774.1) - up 28% Rochford - 963.7 (1121.7) - down 14% Southend - 936.0 (1011.9) - down 8% Hertsmere - 914.0 (646.2) - up 41% Chelmsford - 879.5 (700.2) - up 26% Watford - 860.5 (523.9) - up 64% Braintree - 860.4 (678.9) - up 27% Three Rivers - 832.6 (529.3) - up 57% Milton Keynes - 812.4 (692.1) - up 17% Maldon - 731.6 (563.7) - up 30% Bedford - 611.1 (449.5) - up 36% Uttlesford - 599.2 (357.1) - up 68% East Hertfordshire - 585.0 (357.3) - up 64% St Albans - 583.4 (400.8) - up 46% Stevenage - 556.7 (382.5) - up 46% Welwyn Hatfield - 547.0 (323.5) - up 69% Luton - 521.0 (511.6) - up 2% Central Bedfordshire - 489.2 (423.0) - up 16% Dacorum - 473.0 (398.7) - up 19% Colchester - 413.4 (304.6) - up 36% Northampton - 404.3 (288.9) - up 40% Babergh - 399.8 (255.3) - up 57% Tendring - 393.7 (276.3) - up 42% Peterborough - 391.6 (402.5) - down 3% South Northamptonshire - 361.9 (300.6) -up 20% North Hertfordshire - 348.9 (258.3) - up 35% Broadland - 325.7 (224.8) - up 45% Norwich - 317.3 (264.6) - up 20% Ipswich - 313.3 (241.8) - up 30% Cambridge - 310.1 (198.7) - up 56% South Norfolk - 303.8 (187.4) - up 62% Daventry - 289.7 (182.7) - up 59% South Cambridgeshire - 275.3 (226.9) - up 21% Wellingborough - 272.2 (279.8) - down 3% King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 271.5 (233.2) - up 16% Breckland - 265.1 (172.2) - up 54% East Cambridgeshire - 248.2 (144.7) - up 72% West Suffolk - 246.3 (202.7) - up 21% East Northamptonshire - 244.4 (174.6) - up 40% Huntingdonshire - 229.8 (160.1) - up 44% Gt Yarmouth - 227.5 (209.4) - up 9% Kettering - 222.1 (181.8) - up 22% North Norfolk - 215.6 (177.4) - up 22% Corby - 204.9 (162.0) - up 26% Fenland - 199.3 (206.2) - down 3% Mid Suffolk - 190.6 (190.6) - no change East Suffolk - 189.6 (160.3) - up 18% Rutland - 187.8 (102.7) -up 83%For the purposes of this article, the Anglia region is defined as the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes