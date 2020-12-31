Tributes have been paid to Don Ralph, 83, who was found dead at his home near Colchester. He was described as a 'unique character' who was 'young at heart with boundless energy.'

Essex Police have launched a murder investigation after Mr Ralph was found dead in Aldham on Tuesday 29 December. They believe it is a targeted incident and officers are trying to track down his car which has gone missing.

It is not known have he died until the results of a post mortem examination are confirmed.

His niece Tina Ralph said: “Don was a very young at heart, fit 83-year-old, with boundless energy, enthusiasm and enjoyment of life.

“He was a man who loved all things countryside, particularly fishing and the Norfolk Broads, as well as being an avid bird lover.

“He loved horse racing and spent many a happy Saturday having a little flutter.

Don was a unique character, who will much missed by his wide circle of friends, and all his family Tina Ralph

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances of Mr Ralph's death.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We are supporting Mr Ralph’s family at this distressing time and would like to thank residents for the support they have given his family, as well as the help they have given our officers.

“We are progressing our enquiries and from the information we have gained so far, we believe this was a targeted incident.

“It has been established that Mr Ralph’s car, a blue Volvo V50 registration plate HD08 YFV, is missing and we are continuing enquiries to locate it. We are also checking if anything else is missing from his property.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who has seen Mr Ralph’s car, or was in the Aldham area between about 3pm on Monday 28 December and 1pm on Tuesday 29 December, and saw anyone acting suspiciously, or has dash cam or CCTV footage.”