Warning to people taking out cash after ATM incidents in Ipswich

Police are warning people to watch out after a number of ATM distraction thefts in Ipswich.On Monday 28 December at approximately 10am, a woman was using the cashpoint on Princes Street when she was distracted by a man who offered assistance with using the machine. Money was taken from the victim’s bank account.On the same day at approximately 10.40am, two separate female victims were distracted by a man whilst using the Sainsbury’s cashpoint and money was taken from one victim’s account.A third incident took place on Tuesday 29 December at approximately 11am at a cashpoint in the Buttermarket shopping centre. A victim was distracted by three men whilst using the cashpoint and money was taken from the account.Enquiries are ongoing and police are asking ATM users to be vigilant and to report any incidents.Sgt Colette Clark of Ipswich West SNT at Suffolk Police said people should be careful and make sure no-one sees their PIN number or stands too close.

Users should be mindful of anyone standing too close to them whilst using the machine and if there is anything they feel is suspicious about the machine then do not use it and report it. Sgt Colette Clark, Ipswich Police

Anyone with any information about these incidents or who saw anything suspicious at the times stated is asked to contact the Police quoting reference number 37/75041/20.