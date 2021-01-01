Murder probe launched after 18-year-old dies of stab wounds in MK

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation after a man died of stab wounds in Milton Keynes.

Officers were called at 2.54am this morning (1/1) to reports that a man, aged 18, had been stabbed at an address in Walshs Manor, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes.

The man was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital but died of his injuries.

A second person, a 49-year-old man, was also stabbed in the incident, and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time in a stable condition.

The next of kin of the man who has died have been informed, and are being supported by specially trained officers, however, the victim has not yet been formally identified.

A 21-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said his thoughts were with the family of the man who had died.

“Tragically, he has passed away, despite the best efforts of medical professionals at the scene and at Milton Keynes University Hospital. “We have made an arrest, and I would like to re-assure the local community that although this will understandably cause significant concern, that this is not believed at this early stage of our investigation to be a random attack. Det Chief Insp Andy Howard

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other. They say extra officers are on patrol in the area.

“This incident occurred inside a property, but I would appeal to anybody who was in the local area and believe that they saw or heard anything that could assist this investigation to please get in touch with police.