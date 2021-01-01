Northants police called to 100 illegal parties at New Year

Police in Northamptonshire were called to more than 100 breaches of coronavirus rules on New Year's Eve.

Officers issued 150 fixed penalty tickets to people breaking the rules by holding house parties or gatherings.

Most were fined £200 for breaching the coronavirus regulations.

Police are also looking for the organisers of a rave attended by around 50 people in Cranford, near Kettering, which resulted in multiple fixed penalty notices being issued.

They expect to fine the people behind the event £10,000 when they track them down.

Supt Elliot Foskett said the event was irresponsible and reckless, showing a flagrant disregard for the safety of other people at a really challenging time.

He said most people stayed at home to celebrate safely and praised them for helping to protect the NHS

"The Government has been very clear about the necessity for everyone to stick to the rules and people know they cannot meet in private houses under our Tier 4 restrictions.

"As a result, our officers have issued in excess of 150 fixed penalty notices across the county overnight, with those individuals required to pay a £200 fine."

Superintendent Emma James, duty commander for the New Year period, said: "Although most people were celebrating safely at home, New Year's Eve still brought a number of challenges and significant demand for policing across the county.

"As well as attending more than 100 reports of Covid legislation breaches, officers had to deal with serious assaults, high risk missing people and safeguarding issues, all of which they managed diligently and effectively to ensure the safety of those involved.