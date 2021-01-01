Norwich City back QPR player targeted by racist abuse after Carrow Road clash

Norwich City have voiced their support for QPR player Bright Osayi-Samuel after he received online abuse following their clash at Carrow Road.

QPR issued a statement condemning the 'disgusting and painful' abuse, some of which was racist in nature.

Their tweet was retweeted by Norwich, who said their thoughts were with Bright, and that win, lose or draw they were all on the same side.

QPR's club captain Geoff Cameron said: "We collectively stand by our team-mate, Bright Osayi-Samuel.

"Through our beliefs and actions as a club, a team and individuals, we absolutely do no tolerate racism in any form. Full stop.

"What has occurred is disgusting and it is our hope that this individual is held accountable. We as a club have been at the forefront for fighting against racism and supporting equality to all. This will continue to be our stance."

The 22-year-old scored a late penalty then missed another chance in the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

He highlighted the abuse on his Instagram account, saying: "It is disgusting and painful to be receiving messages like this."

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos and director of football Les Ferdinand had previously backed the player and called for more action to prevent online abuse.