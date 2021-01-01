Police have launched an investigation after the attack by vandals Credit: ITV Anglia

Police are investigating after vandals went on a wrecking spree at Corpusty primary school in Norfolk.

The attack in the early hours of New Year's Day left over half the windows in the Victorian school smashed.

All the glass along the back and side of the building was broken, and the windows had had to be boarded up.

Police officers were taking statements from people living near the school to find out if anyone had seen or heard anything.

The windows at the back of the school have had to be boarded up Credit: ITV Anglia

People who work in the school were shocked by the incident.

North Norfolk Police described it as a callous and disgraceful attack and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

They say if you have seen or heard anything, please call 101 quoting ref 36/66/21 #679.