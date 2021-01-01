Police investigating vicious attack on woman in Kempston issue e-fit

Bedfordshire police have released an E fit of a man they want to speak to about a vicious assault on a woman in Kempston.

The woman suffered serious facial injuries after she was set on while walking along Bedford Road near the junction with Whitbread Avenue.

The attack happened at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 15 December.

The man is described as wearing a light-coloured jacket, jeans, and trainers. The woman was wearing a mustard-coloured, puffa-style coat, with a fur trimmed hood.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie Gresswell said: “We are releasing this e-fit image in the hope that someone will recognise the man depicted and help us progress our investigation.

“

We understand that this incident is very concerning for the local community and would like to reassure you we are taking it incredibly seriously and doing all we can to find the man responsible. We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as well as supporting the victim. Det Chief Insp Marie Gresswell

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Casper. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by crime, you can contact Signpost for free and confidential support, whether the crime has been reported to police or not. For further information or to get in contact, visit https://www.signpostforbedfordshire.com/