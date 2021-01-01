Police launch New Year murder probe after man dies in Rayleigh

Essex Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died at a house in Rayleigh in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Officers were called to a house in Worcester Drive shortly before 1am this morning, Friday 1 January.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was later pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Three people - a 39-year-old local man and a 23-year-old woman, and also a 25-year old woman from Basildon - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The local woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police have thanked neighbours who stayed calm and helped them during the incident.

They say all the people in the house knew each other.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Major Crime Team on 101 and quote incident number 147 of 1 January.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.