Revellers try to stage New Year rave in Norfolk despite coronavirus warnings

Police have broken up an unlawful New Year rave in the village of Ludham in Norfolk.

It comes despite warnings for people to avoid getting together to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Officers discovered the event being set up on Hall Road in Ludham on New Year's Eve.

They say generator equipment has been seized, and motorists have been asked to avoid the area, as officers continue to disperse the incident in a safe and controlled manner.

As cases of coronavirus rise across the county, officers will continue to take firm action against these kinds of gatherings, which breach public health regulations, including the use of fines.

If you have information about illegal raves or concerns about suspicious activity in your area, you can report this by calling Norfolk Constabulary on 101.