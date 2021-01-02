Covid cases still rising with infection rate of 559 per 100,000 in Anglia region

There were nearly 41,000 new cases of coronavirus detected in the Anglia region in the latest weekly figures and hospital admissions are continuing to rise.

In the past week, on average 300 people a day are going into hospitals in the East of England to be treated for Covid-19.

In the three days from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day, 152 patients died with coronavirus in the region's hospitals.

The regional infection rate per 100,000 people in the Anglia region in the week to 28 December was 558.5 compared to 519.5 in the previous week.

Essex and Milton Keynes still have the highest infection rates in the East of England but there are early signs the numbers are beginning to decline in those areas while other areas in the region still have increasing numbers.

The infection rates for all areas in the Anglia region are listed below

All schools in most of Essex and Milton Keynes along with South Hertfordshire will remain closed at the start of the January term with pupils taking part in remote learning.

In the rest of the Anglia region, primary schools are due to open as usual on Monday 4 January but there is increasing pressure on the government to re-think its strategy as coronavirus cases continue to rise. There has already been a U-turn in London.

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region in the week ending 28 December Credit: Data from Public Health England published on 1 January

According to the NHS, there were 393 hospital admissions for coronavirus in the East of England on Monday 28 December, the most recent day that data is available.

The highest number of patients admitted during the first wave of the pandemic in March and April was 231.

On New Year's Eve, the NHS was treating 2,788 Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the Anglia region, more than 1,100 more than at the peak of the first wave.

During December more than 1,150 hospital patients died with coronavirus in the Anglia region compared to 633 deaths in November.

Ambulances outside an entrance to Southend University hospital in Essex on New Year's Eve. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Monday 28 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Friday 1 January on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (29 December to 1 January) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in England is in Thurrock in Essex with 2,161 new cases in a week or the equivalent of 1,321.3 cases per 100,000. Rutland is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 180.3 cases per 100,000.

Thurrock, Epping Forest and Castle Point in Essex have the three highest infection rates in England with Brentwood and Harlow in the top ten.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Monday 28 December (with the previous week in brackets)Thurrock - 1239.5 (1392.7) - down 11%

Epping Forest - 1224.1 (1401.0) - down 13%

Castle Point - 1207.2 (1229.3) - down 2%

Brentwood - 1151.6 (1441.2) - down 20%

Broxbourne - 1120.5 (1000.2) - up 12%

Harlow -1087.7 (939.5) - up 16%

Basildon - 1011.8 (1171.5) - down 14%

Southend - 951.3 (1099.8) - down 14%

Rochford - 948.9 (1134.3) - down 16%

Braintree - 909.5 (771.3) - up 18%

Hertsmere - 904.5 (808.2) - up 12%

Chelmsford - 877.9 (817.9) - up 7%

Watford - 867.7 (633.7) - up 37%

Three Rivers - 822.9 (686.9) - up 20%

Maldon - 763.9 (648.4) - up 18%

Milton Keynes - 739.3 (836.1) - down 12%

Uttlesford - 645.2 (463.4) - up 39%

Bedford - 637.7 (543.6) - up 17%

St Albans - 595.5 (497.1) - up 20%

Stevenage - 587.4 (472.4) - up 24%

Welwyn Hatfield - 581.1 (395.0) - up 47%

East Hertfordshire - 578.3 (454.8) - up 27%

Dacorum - 536.3 (438.7) - up 22%

Luton - 533.7 (555.3) - down 4%

Tendring - 499.5 (343.2) - up 46%

Central Bedfordshire - 498.5 (478.1) - up 4%

Colchester - 459.7 (385.7) - up 19%

Northampton - 436.3 (342.4) - up 27%

South Northamptonshire - 409.6 (365.1) - up 12%

Peterborough 382.2 (422.7) - down 10%

Babergh - 373.8 (329.2) - up14%

Ipswich - 367.4 (277.5) - up 32%

South Norfolk - 365.6 (235.0) - up 56%

North Hertfordshire - 365.4 (304.7) - up 20%

Norwich - 347.9 (310.2) - up 12%

Cambridge - 343.8 (238.8) - up 44%

Broadland - 334.1 (261.5) - up 28%

South Cambridgeshire - 314.3 (253.3) - up 24%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 306.5 (266.9) - up 15%

Daventry - 306.0 (237.3) - up 29%

Huntingdonshire - 292.2 (179.3) - up 63%

East Cambridgeshire - 288.3 (181.4) - up 59%

Gt Yarmouth - 279.9 (221.5) - up 26%

Wellingborough - 277.3 (323.7) - down 14%

Breckland - 274.3 (217.9) - up 26%

West Suffolk - 274.2 (236.3) - up 16%

Corby - 261.7 (195.2) - up 34%

North Norfolk - 259.5 (207.0) - up 25%

Kettering - 254.5 (215.2) - up 18%

East Northamptonshire - 244.4 (198.9) - up 23%

Mid Suffolk - 235.8 (176.1) - up 34%

East Suffolk - 232.5 (183.6) - up 27%

Fenland - 224.8 (215.0) - up 5%

Rutland - 180.3 (135.2) - up 33%For the purposes of this article, the Anglia region is defined as the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes