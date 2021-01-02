Four arrested in connection with murder of pensioner in Essex

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a pensioner in Aldham in Essex.

Donald Ralph, 83, was found dead at his home in Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 29 December.

Tributes to 83 year old 'unique character' in Essex murder investigation

A 28-year-old man was arrested on the evening of Friday 1 January, in Colchester on suspicion of murder. Two men aged 30 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four remain in custody for questioning.

A 16-year-old boy from Leicester who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.

Mr Ralph’s car, a blue Volvo V50, was missing from his home and has now been found in Hastings.

Anyone with information that could help with our investigation into the circumstances behind Mr Ralph’s death can contact us online via