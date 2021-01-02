"Too little too late" residents anger after controversial warehouse expansion

Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers

Residents living close to a warehouse in Milton Keynes, that was allowed to double in height, have criticized the level of compensation they've been offered from the council.

The 18 metre high building in Blakelands was given planning permission back in 2017. However the leader of Milton Keynes Council, Pete Marland, now admits mistakes were made and he's apologised to locals for 'unnecessary stress and hurt'.

In a statement the leader of MK Borough Council admitted "we let the residents down" Credit: ITV News Anglia

I love my home but I hate what's been done to it, I'm older now, I don't really want to move but if the chance came up I would... it's very, very depressing looking onto this grey horrible building all the time. Jenny Watson, resident

The warehouse now towers over houses in the area after it was allowed to double in height Credit: ITV News Anglia

Now the council's apologised for 'administrative mistakes' and have offered some residents £600 for distress, time and trouble.

Too little, too late, that's never going to bring the sun back in my garden. Jenny Watson, resident

It's unbelieveable that it's such a low figure, we might need triple glazing some time when the lorries arrive and all those containers... we've raised significant concerns about overshadowing and the noise impact and the lighting impact but we just feel we've never been listened to. Richard & Davina Scholefield, residents

The developer - GUPI 6 - declined to comment but in a statement, Pete Marland, the leader of the council, told ITV News Anglia:

It is vital that our decisions are open, transparent and of the highest quality. On this occasion we let the residents of Blakelands down.

The council was also keen to highlight that it continues to oppose the developer's efforts to operate this site on a 24-hour basis.