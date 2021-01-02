Health bosses have announced that a minor injuries unit in North Norfolk will temporarily close and staff redeployed to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to cope with rising Covid admissions.

The Cromer Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) will temporarily close from Monday 4 January. Staff based at the MIU in Mill Road will be redeployed to support the minor injuries and Emergency Department at NNUH where teams are seeing Covid-19 infections and admissions continue to rise.

The move is part of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital’s NHS Foundation Trust’s response to the pandemic Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Trust say the Cromer MIU space will be used to maintain a low Covid-19 risk treatment area for surgical appointments and procedures and the service will be reopened as soon as possible.