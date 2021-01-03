An appeal to reopen Cambridge market has attracted thousands of signatures.

Stallholders have criticised the decision to close the open air market saying shoppers are safer outdoors.

The petition has attracted thousands of signatures Credit: ITV News Anglia

However Cambridge City Council says the temporary closure is designed to stop people travelling to the city centre amid rising coronavirus rates. The council hopes to reopen the market as soon as it is safe.

Now an online petition at change.org has begun to try and reverse the decision, arguing that being 'outside is a very safe way to shop in the current climate'.