A Suffolk opera singer who entertained residents at nursing homes to keep their spirits up during the first lockdown has been featured on the soundtrack of a new Hollywood movie.

Singing to residents of a care home in Felixstowe last March Credit: ITV News Anglia

A song Christina Johnston sung alongside her colleagues from the band Hybrid is being used on the soundtrack of Wonder Woman 1984- which was released on Christmas Day.

The Hollywood blockbuster is a sequel to the Wonder Woman film which came out in 2017 and stars Gal Gadot in the main role.

Wonder Woman 1984 features actress Gal Gadot Credit: Warner Bros Pictures/Zuma Press/PA Images

Christina told ITV News Anglia that she found out last March but had to keep the news secret until the movie was released.

The film will appear on the likes of Netflix and other platforms from January 13.