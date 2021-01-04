Confusion over primary schools reopening as call for remote learning grows

Teaching unions are calling for all primary schools to close over fears of rising coronavirus infection rates.

It comes as parents and teachers face a confusing picture of primary school closures across the Anglia region, with some not opening today.

All of London's primary schools and most in Essex will not reopen until January 18.

However, Essex County Council said it was seeking "urgent clarity" from the Government on the position of reopening schools in north Essex amid rising infection rates.

It said that primary schools in Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford - the only districts in Essex where schools were due to reopen - would move to remote learning from Tuesday.

Cllr Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “It makes sense given the rising levels of infection in North Essex and the major incident in Essex’s health system that the position of primaries in North Essex is reviewed by the Department for Education.

"This is what happened in London at the end of last week, with the result that all Primary schools in the capital were brought into the contingency framework.

"This is essentially Essex’s ask – we want to be treated consistently, especially given rising infection levels in the areas concerned.”

Primary schools in all of London and most of Essex have been told to stay closed. Credit: PA

On Sunday, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had "no doubt" that classrooms are safe and parents should send children back to schools in England which remain open.

A joint statement from six unions which represent teachers today called for a "pause" to the reopening of schools.

The statement said: "Bringing all pupils back into classrooms while the rate of infection is so high is exposing education sector workers to serious risk of ill-health and could fuel the pandemic."

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “The government’s own advice from SAGE makes it clear that opening schools to all pupils now risks increasing the infection rate. That’s in no-one's interests.

“Instead of creating chaos for parents and exposing workers to risks, the Prime Minister should be talking to trade unions about what steps are needed to make sure all schools are Covid-Secure.”

Today’s statement is signed by GMB, NAHT, NASUWT, NEU, UNISON and Unite.

Teaching unions say there's 'confusion' over the reopening of primary schools. Credit: PA

NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “The NASUWT is completely committed to ensuring that children can return to school as quickly as possible.

“However, it is now abundantly clear that the pandemic is seriously impacting on the ability of all schools and colleges to continue to operate normally.

“The NASUWT is calling for an immediate nationwide move to remote education for all pupils in primary, secondary and special schools and colleges.”

Secondary schools in England will have a staggered return, with those taking exams this year resuming in-person teaching on January 11 and other year groups on January 18.