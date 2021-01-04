Man charged over murder of Milton Keynes teenager Jay Fathers

A man has been charged with the murder of a teenager in Milton Keynes on New Year's Day.

Jay Fathers, 18, from Milton Keynes, died of a stab wound to the abdomen during an altercation in Walshs Manor in Statonbury at around 3am.

A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Callum Aylett, 21, of Walshs Manor, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police at the scene of a murder in Milton Keynes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Aylett is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard from Thames Valley Police, said: “We are continuing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jay’s death and I would appeal to anybody who has any information that can assist this investigation to please contact police on 101 or online.

“You can also report 100% anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We extend our thoughts and sympathies to Jay’s family, and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this very distressing time.”