More matches postponed as clubs face challenge to complete 'horrific' season

Colchester United's General Manager Tim Waddington speaks to Donovan Blake

Football clubs are facing a "challenge" to complete the season after more matches were postponed because of Covid.

Luton and Colchester were the latest clubs to have games called off.

They join a long list of teams with games to catch up on, including Ipswich and Peterborough with four each.

It's been described as an "horrific season" with clubs facing a huge challenge to complete the season.

Colchester United's General Manager, Tim Waddington, said: "We're in unprecedented times and it would be futile to continue and to try and play a football match knowing we're potentially introducing a virus to otherwise healthy squad players.

"We know this season's going to be a pretty horrific season for all clubs and it's going to be a challenge for all clubs to get through and to get the season done, but we've got plans in place to deal with this scenario."What we have seen and what we are seeing is higher and higher incidents of clubs finding cases within their camps and having to take the unfortunate action of postponing games."