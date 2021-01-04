MPs react to the Government's latest lockdown announcement

MPs have responded to the Prime Minister's latest announcement that the country is about to enter another lockdown.

The country is to enter another national Covid-19 lockdown from midnight tonight (4 January), which will remain in place for more than a month, the Prime Minister has announced.

The restrictions are expected to last until at least February 15, with the PM suggesting the country might then be able to start "steadily" moving out of lockdown with progress expected on the mass vaccination programme.

Among the first to offer his thoughts was Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock.

Conservative MP Shailesh Vara, who represents North West Cambridgeshire said the lockdown was an act of leadership.

Many of Mr Johnson's colleagues rallied to support the Prime Minister.

Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford praised the dedication of school staff.

But once again his decision came too late. Daisy Cooper the Lib Dem MP for St Albans was scathing in her response, saying the delay on closing schools was 'unforgivable':

Sarah Owen, Labour MP for Luton North, was also critical of the Prime Minister, saying he had failed to learn the lessons from last year.

While her Labour Colleague Daniel Zeichner agreed that the country was at a pivotal moment, but in a tweet, said the PM must ensure the vaccination programme went without a hitch, tweeting: "Slow and incompetent simply will not do on vaccination so please PM don't botch this."