Round-the-world sailor suffers equipment failure as she reaches Cape Horn

A sailor from Cambridgeshire has suffered equipment failure as she reaches one of the toughest stretches of the the Vendee Globe Round the World Yacht race.

Pip Hare is fifty-seven days into the gruelling single-handed race.

Pip has had issues with equipment which measures wind data onboard her boat Medallia.

It means she's largely using her instinct to get the craft around Cap Horn near Chile, regarded as the toughest stretch of the race.

But Pip, who's in fifteenth place, is staying positive.

She said: "My job in the next week is to sail a smart course, allowing for the restrictions I have.

"I just need to keep Medallia in the best shape possible, keep myself in the best shape possible.

"Just get to Cape Horn, get into the Atlantic and then we can start sorting some stuff out.

"There's a reason why fewer than a hundred people have ever finished this race. It's incredibly tough, and I'm up for it!"