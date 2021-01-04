The outdoor swimming pools catering for the hardy souls in need of a winter dip

Watch a report from Woburn Lido by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

With the temperature not much above freezing at the moment - an open water swim is probably not at the forefront of most people's plans for January.

But staff at Woburn Lido in Bedfordshire say they've been delighted by the response to the swimming pool opening for its first ever winter sessions.

The pool is normally only open from May until September. The water is heated to just above 12 degrees.

With the recent flooding across the Anglia region over the festive period the pool has attracted a number of outdoor swimming enthusiasts looking for a safe place to exercise.

A team of volunteers was called to help clearing out the outdoor swimming pool at Beccles in Suffolk after it got flooded during the Christmas storms. It was all hands on deck clearing up debris left in the River Waveney's wake as the flood waters overtop the banks.

Watch a report from Beccles Lido by ITV News Anglia's Kate Prout

On Christmas Day Beccles Lido manager, Carl Murray, watched on CCTV cameras as the water crept towards the pool.

He said: "I came down here to see how bad it was. Made a schoolboy error of leaving my waders here so had to wade waist deep through the water to get here and isolate everything. It was unbelievable, I've never seen it that bad before"

The pool did get contaminated, we had quite a lot of water get into the pool sadly. So last Monday it was a very mucky brown colour. We've upped our filtration and chemicals. Carl Murray, Beccles Lido

Woburn lido is run by a charity - and opening over the winter brings in extra revenue in a year where many leisure facilities have been closed by the Covid pandemic.

Some swimmers were wearing wet suits to keep warm and one lady told ITV News Anglia that her woolly hat was also helping - even in an outdoor pool - in the middle of winter.