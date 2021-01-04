Your weather pictures from around the Anglia region January 2021

Your weather pictures from around the Anglia region January 2021AngliaWeatherWeather Gallery Anglia Monday 4 January 2021, 2:34pmIce crystals formed on a window frame Credit: Charlie PowellJanuary 2020A selection of stunning images of the weather in the Anglia region. Send your pictures to angliaweather@itv.com to feature Or tweet @ChrisPage90 and @WeatherAislingThe sun rising on a partly cloudy morning on Monday 4th January 2021 Credit: David BradleyBirds on a partly frozen lake in Lincolnshire on Monday 4th January 2021 Credit: @compasswingSunny spells in Great Plumstead on Monday 4th January in 2021 Credit: Steve ThomasSome sunshine breaking through the clouds on 3rd January in 2021 in Hertfordshire Credit: Jeannette HancockA cloudy day in Suffolk on 3rd January in 2021 Credit: Karren DuttonSunny spells on the 2nd January 2021 in Old Martlesham Credit: Paul CoatesSome sunshine on the 2nd January 2021 Credit: Teresa FootmanA cloudy day in Essex on the 2nd January 2021 Credit: Craig WilliamsNew Years Day in Staith Credit: Lisa LudkinNew Year's morning in Ely Credit: Sally RedgraveMore of your weather pictures from around the Anglia regionMore from ITV Anglia WeatherThe latest forecast from ITV Anglia WeatherGet to know your ITV Anglia Weather Team