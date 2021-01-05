First NHS staff in West Suffolk get vaccinated
The first staff at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds have received their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Nearly 1,000 vaccines have been made available at the start of a rolling vaccination programme at the hospital .
A floor of an office block has been converted into a staff vaccination hub, and the Trust is expecting more vaccines to be delivered in the coming weeks.
High-risk and patient-facing staff are being given priority
Dr Abul Azim was one of the first members of staff to receive the vaccine.
Staff have obviously felt some anxiety about the disease and being vaccinated is one of the ways we can beat this. This will ensure we feel more secure as we look after our patients