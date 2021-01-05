First NHS staff in West Suffolk get vaccinated

The first staff at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds have received their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Nearly 1,000 vaccines have been made available at the start of a rolling vaccination programme at the hospital .

A floor of an office block has been converted into a staff vaccination hub, and the Trust is expecting more vaccines to be delivered in the coming weeks.

High-risk and patient-facing staff are being given priority

Dr Abul Azim was one of the first members of staff to receive the vaccine.