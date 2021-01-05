Health system under pressure: What's it like where you live?

The UK Covid alert level has been raised to Level 5, the highest, because health systems are under pressure.

We've taken a look at the data across the ITV Anglia region.

There are currently 3,395 people in hospital in the east with coronavirus, that compares to 1,679 which was the highest number reached at the peak of the first wave in April 2020.

The data for individual trusts has a time lag, so the most reliable figures are from 5 days ago.

Bedfordshire Hospitals Includes both Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable University Hospital 268 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 187)

Cambridge University Hospitals Includes Addenbrooke's and The Rosie 95 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 132)

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Includes Cavell Centre, Peterborough and Fulbourn Hospital, Cambridge 12 patients being treated

East Suffolk and North Essex Includes Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals 255 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 143)

East and North Hertfordshire Includes Hertford County (Hertford), The Lister (Stevenage), Mount Vernon Cancer Centre (Northwood) and the New QEII (Welwyn Garden City) 120 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 73)

Essex Partnership Brentwood Community Hospital, Herts And Essex Hospital and Saffron Walden Community Hospital 59 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 39)

Hertfordshire Community Includes Herts and Essex Hospital in Bishop's Stortford and Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn 18 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 22)

Hertfordshire Partnership Includes Kingsley Green and St Margaret's Hospital 20 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 28)

James Paget Hospital 55 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 79)

Kettering General Hospital 81 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 109)

Mid & South Essex Includes Southend University Hospital, Broomfield Hospital and Basildon University Hospital 802 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 374)

Milton Keynes Hospital 193 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 68)

Norfolk Community Includes Colman Hospital, Kelling Hospital, Dereham Hospital, Wells Community Hospital 47 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 37)

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital 186 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 84)

Norfolk & Suffolk Foundation Trust Includes Julian Hospital, Hellesdon Hospital, Northgate Hospital, St Clements Hospital & St Leonards Hospital 23 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 16)

North West Anglia Includes Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Peterborough City Hospital and Stamford and Rutland Hospital 152 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 117)

Northampton General Hospital 177 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 119)

Northamptonshire Healthcare includes Corby Community Hospital and Danetre Hospital 15 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 43)

Royal Papworth Hospital 21 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 56)

The Princess Alexandra, Harlow 174 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 141)

The Queen Elizabeth, King's Lynn 170 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 121)

West Hertfordshire Includes Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans Hospitals 285 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 146)

West Suffolk Hospital 131 patients being treated (The highest in the first wave was 42)